Coast Guard Cutter Naushon Decommissioned After Nearly 40 Years of Service

The Coast Guard decommissioned Coast Guard Cutter Naushon (WPB 1311) during a ceremony in Homer, Friday, March 21.

Rear Adm. Megan Dean, the commander of Coast Guard District 17, presided over the ceremony honoring the nearly 40 years of service Naushon and its crews provided to the nation.

Commissioned on October 3rd, 1986, Naushon was the 11th Island-Class cutter to join the fleet.

Naushon has been stationed in Homer since 2016 and has since responded to over 50 search-and-rescue cases and completed nearly 900 law enforcement sorties.

Naushon is a 110-foot, Island-Class patrol boat, a multi-mission platform that conducted operations to support search and rescue response, marine environmental protection, and national defense.

The Coast Guard is replacing the aging Island-Class patrol boats with Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) which feature enhanced capability to meet service needs. There are currently four FRC’s homeported in Alaska, with two more scheduled for delivery in the near future.

“I’m incredibly proud of the partnerships we’ve built and the positive impact Naushon and its crew have had on the local community and economy,” said Lt. Markham Ross, the commanding officer of Naushon. “I’m honored to have had the opportunity to write the final chapter in Naushon’s storied history, and I’m blessed to have served the people of Alaska with the finest crew and cutter in the fleet.”

