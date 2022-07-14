Coast Guard Cutter Returns Home Following Multi-mission 128-Day Deployment

The crew aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) returned to their homeport in Alameda Sunday following a 128-day, 20,000-nautical-mile deployment.

Munro departed Alameda in early March for a multi-mission deployment to the South and North Pacific Ocean. The deployment aimed to counter illegal, unreported, and unregulated, (IUU) fishing and strengthen relationships to enhance maritime sovereignty and security throughout the region.

Munro’s crew supported Operation Blue Pacific and North Pacific Guard during the patrol. These operations lead and promote international efforts that uphold the principles of security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania and the North Pacific through operations and engagements to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Munro’s deployment demonstrated the Coast Guard’s unique authorities in the support of combatting IUU fishing,” said Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, commander U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “Through Operation Blue Pacific, the Coast Guard aims to strengthen relationships with like-minded nations. Our shared efforts will improve maritime governance within the Pacific Ocean, increase capacity for bilateral search-and-rescue and law enforcement, and promote shared technical expertise and proficiency.”

As a federal law enforcement agency, the Coast Guard combats illegal fishing and other maritime threats across the Pacific and promotes maritime governance, safety and security through partnerships around the world.

“Our relationships in the Pacific are stronger today and our partners are unified in their commitment to security,” said Capt. Rula Deisher, who assumed command of Munro mid-patrol during a change-of-command ceremony in Guam. “It was an incredible opportunity for our crew to work alongside allies, share law enforcement concepts to promote peace, prosperity and the sovereign rights of all nations.”

Commissioned in 2017, Munro is one of four Coast Guard Legend class national security cutters homeported in Alameda. National security cutters are 418-feet long, and have a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days and can hold a crew of up to 170. Munro is the second cutter named for Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guardsman awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

