Coast Guard Cutter Thetis’ small boat crew trains in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Sept. 20, 2020. The Thetis is homeported in Key West, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Patrick David Jackson)

Coast Guard Cutter Thetis Returns Home After Interdicting $8.8 Million in Narcotics

Coast Guard Cutter Thetis’ crew returned home Friday to Key West, after completing a 42-day patrol to the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The crew interdicted more than 4,500 pounds of illicit narcotics bound for the maritime domain. In total, the crew prevented more than $8.8 million worth of narcotics from reaching American streets while working in support of U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Interagency Task Force-South, Thetis’ crew played a critical role in executing the nation’s counter drug mission.

“By remaining active in the Eastern Pacific, we continue to disrupt the flow of illicit and dangerous narcotics into the United States,” said Cmdr. Justin Nadolny, Thetis’ commanding officer. “The high operational tempo of the mission was demanding, and I am extremely proud of what this outstanding crew accomplished.”

Thetis’ crew deployed with an MH-65 helicopter aircrew capable of conducting airborne use of force from the Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron based in Jacksonville, Florida. The detachment assisted in the interdiction of a go-fast vessel and a low profile vessel suspected of smuggling illicit cargo.

Named for the famous Greek mythology sea nymph and mother of Achilles, Thetis is a 270-foot famous-class cutter homeported in Key West and has a crew complement of 104.

