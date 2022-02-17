Coast Guard Cutter Valiant Returns Home After 30-Day Patrol

The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) and crew returned to Naval Station Mayport, Friday, after completing a 30-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

The Valiant’s crew patrolled over 6,300 miles in the Caribbean Sea, conducting a variety of operations in support of Coast Guard District 7.

The crew partnered with both foreign and domestic military agencies in the detection, interdiction, and repatriation of over 200 migrants interdicted in the high seas.

During their patrol, they received word that a suspected migrant vessel had suddenly and unexpectedly sank, leaving 39 people in the water. The Valiant crew assumed on-scene command of the situation upon arrival and coordinated with Fuerzas Unidas de Rapida Acción (FURA) assets operating out of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to ensure the safe rescue and care of all persons in the water.

The crew conducted two joint operations with forces from the Dominican Navy involving the transfer and repatriation of migrants interdicted by Valiant crew and other U.S. Coast Guard assets. Combined, the evolutions conducted between the Valiant crew and the Dominican Republic Navy vessel Aldebarán ensured the safe and efficient return of over 120 migrants to their home country. Such operations continue to showcase the value of partner nation operations and joint efforts to combat human trafficking.

“Combating illegal immigration and protecting the safety of life at sea are extremely challenging missions that require the utmost flexibility and dedication,” said Cmdr. Jeff Payne, Valiant’s commanding officer. “I could not be more proud of the crew executing the missions flawlessly, saving over 200 lives and working with multiple government agencies to keep our nation safe.”

The Valiant is a multi-mission 210-foot medium-endurance cutter. Missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, homeland security and national defense operations.

