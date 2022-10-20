41.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 20, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Cutter Willow Completes Aids to Navigation Mission in Puerto Rico

Cutter Willow is responsible for the maintenance of 246 aids to navigation throughout the Coast Guard’s Seventh District.

By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles C. Gray, Coast Guard Cutter Willow buoy deck supervisor (wearing yellow safety hardhat in photo), brings Bahia de San Juan Lighted Buoy 7 across Willow’s deck for a mooring and aid inspection Oct. 15, 2022. During Willow’s eight-day visit to Puerto Rico, crewmembers serviced 23 aids to navigation and performed eight buoy hull reliefs around island ports and navigable waters in Arecibo, Culebra, Guanica, Guayanilla, Ponce, San Juan, Tallaboa, and Vieques. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The Coast Guard Cutter Willow completed its scheduled aids to navigation service mission around Puerto Rico port and navigable waterways Sunday

During the eight-day mission, cutter Willow crewmembers serviced 23 aids to navigation and performed eight buoy hull reliefs around island ports and navigable waters in Arecibo, Culebra, Guanica, Guayanilla, Ponce, San Juan, Tallaboa, and Vieques.

After the Coast Guard reopened all the ports in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, the cutter Willow moved up its itinerary to provide scheduled maintenance around the island and further inspect the status of the aids to navigation in the most affected areas from the hurricane.

“The crew and I were happy to be back in Puerto Rico, our second homeport, servicing aids to navigation to facilitate the movement of commerce into Puerto Rico and supporting safe navigation around the island,” said Cmdr. Erin H. Chlum, cutter Willow commanding officer. “We were especially grateful for the opportunity to work in areas affected by Hurricane Fiona to ensure necessary resources, fuel and supplies can reach the island and people in need.”

Cutter Willow is responsible for the maintenance of 246 aids to navigation throughout the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, ranging from South Carolina to the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Guantanamo Bay and Haiti.

Coast Guard Cutter Willow is a 225-foot sea going buoy tender homeported in Charleston, South Carolina.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleAnne Finucane Appointed to President’s Intelligence Advisory Board
Next articleCoast Guard Cutter Returns to Astoria Following 68-Day Patrol
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals