46 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 14, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Detains 16 Mexican Fishermen, Seizes 2,500 Pounds of Illegal Catch off Texas

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard Daniel Tarr is moored at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, during its commissioning ceremony Jan. 10, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Houston-Galveston Drone Team.)

The Coast Guard interdicted and detained 16 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing and seized approximately 2,500 pounds of fish in federal waters off southern Texas on Tuesday night.

Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr and Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi Command Center watch standers and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, detected and interdicted a total of 16 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line (MBL) in the Gulf of America.

After interdicting four lanchas, Coast Guard crews took the fishermen into custody, brought them ashore, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for processing. Coast Guard personnel also seized an approximate total of 2,500 pounds of red snapper, along with fishing gear and equipment found on board the vessels. Two of the lanchas were also seized, while two were marked and left adrift due to flooding and instability.

“Our crews will continue to relentlessly detect and deter threats to our nation’s sovereignty. These illegal activities support trafficking and other criminal activities on our nation’s southern maritime border,” said Lt. David Anderson, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr. “Our enduring at-sea presence is vital in combatting these illegal operations.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Nevada County to Support First Responders with Emergency Response Software
Next article
Leadership Series: Weathering Turbulent Seas Part I
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals