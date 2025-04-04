Coast Guard Detains 8 Mexican Fishermen, Seizes Illegally Poached Fish Off Texas Coast

The Coast Guard interdicted and detained 8 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing and seized approximately 150 pounds of fish in federal waters off southern Texas last Friday.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi Command Center watch standers and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, detected and interdicted a total of 8 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line (MBL) in the Gulf of America.

After interdicting two lanchas, Coast Guard crews took the fishermen into custody, brought them ashore, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for processing. Coast Guard personnel also seized approximately 150 pounds of red snapper, along with fishing gear and equipment found on board the vessels. Both of the lanchas were seized.

