68.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 4, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationMaritime Security

Coast Guard Detains 8 Mexican Fishermen, Seizes Illegally Poached Fish Off Texas Coast

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watch standers, and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, located and stopped a total of 8 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line, Friday. (Photo: USCG)

The Coast Guard interdicted and detained 8 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing and seized approximately 150 pounds of fish in federal waters off southern Texas last Friday.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi Command Center watch standers and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, detected and interdicted a total of 8 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line (MBL) in the Gulf of America.

After interdicting two lanchas, Coast Guard crews took the fishermen into custody, brought them ashore, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for processing. Coast Guard personnel also seized approximately 150 pounds of red snapper, along with fishing gear and equipment found on board the vessels. Both of the lanchas were seized.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Coast Guard Rescues Kite Surfer Off Fort Pierce Inlet
Next article
PERSPECTIVE: Reimagining Federal Procurement
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals