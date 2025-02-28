Coast Guard Detains Two Aliens in Massachusetts, One Wanted on Felony Warrant

U.S. Coast Guard crews detained two alien crewmembers illegally present in the U.S. during a routine vessel inspection off the coast of Massachusetts last Thursday, at about 12:30 p.m.

During a commercial fishing vessel inspection, a boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert found the two individuals among a six-person crew, violating the 75/25 rule under 46 U.S.C. 8103. This law requires at least 75% of a vessel’s crew to be U.S. citizens.

“The Coast Guard stands firm in its mission to safeguard our waters and enforce the law,” said Lt. Samantha Corcoran, public affairs officer for the First Coast Guard District. “This detention highlights our vital role in upholding maritime regulations and protecting national security at sea.”

The cutter safely detained the two aliens without incident and transferred them into the custody of awaiting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from the Boston Field Office.

