Coast Guard Encounters Over a Dozen Aliens Off the Coast of Southern California

The Coast Guard encountered over a dozen aliens off the coast of southern California early Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego, an Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew participated in the encounter.

Benjamin Bottoms crewmembers turned over custody of the aliens, including Mexican, Chinese, and Indian nationals, to Customs and Border Protection for further processing.

The original announcement can be found here.