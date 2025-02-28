45.6 F
Coast Guard Encounters Over a Dozen Aliens Off the Coast of Southern California

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard encounters over a dozen aliens off the coast of southern California, February 25, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The Coast Guard encountered over a dozen aliens off the coast of southern California early Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego, an Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew participated in the encounter.

Benjamin Bottoms crewmembers turned over custody of the aliens, including Mexican, Chinese, and Indian nationals, to Customs and Border Protection for further processing.

The original announcement can be found here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

