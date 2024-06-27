The Coast Guard will oversee the safe and secure voyage of the motor vessel Dali Monday, as it transits to the Port of Virginia from the Port of Baltimore, where it has remained since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early hours of March 26.

During the transit, the Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot Marine Protector-class patrol boat homeported in Virginia Beach, will provide a 500-yard safety zone around the Dali while Coast Guard watchstanders at command centers in the Fifth Coast Guard District, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Sector Maryland-National Capital Region and Sector Virginia will closely monitor the ship’s movement as it transits through each captain of the port zone.

The Dali is scheduled to sail under its own power with a full crew of 22 and six salvage experts from Resolve Marine. Four commercial tugboats will accompany the ship and the salvage vessel Interceptor from Resolve Marine will follow closely behind.

The Dali is scheduled to transit directly to Virginia International Gateway to have roughly 1,500 cargo containers offloaded to reduce draft. The vessel is then scheduled to transit further to Norfolk International Terminal where it is slated to undergo continued salvage and repairs from damage caused during the bridge collapse.

The Coast Guard is issuing Safety Marine Information Broadcasts via VHF radio channel 16 to keep the maritime community informed of the vessel’s movements.