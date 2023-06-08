68.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 8, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Establishes Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head

This change allows the unit to efficiently use resources to focus on the marine safety mission.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cory Woods, supervisor, Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head, salutes Adm. Shannon Gilreath, commander, Fifth Coast Guard District in Nags Head, North Carolina, June 5, 2023. Detached Duty Nags Head was disestablished and Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head was formally established. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Robert Harclerode)

The Coast Guard held a ceremony in Nags Head, North Carolina, Monday, to establish Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Nags Head, replacing Sector Field Office Cape Hatteras.

This change allows the unit to efficiently use resources to focus on the marine safety mission.

MSD Nags Head oversees safety and security regulatory compliance for 54 U.S. vessels, drydock operations at the state’s largest shipyard, four Maritime Transportation Security Act facilities and over 1,300 commercial fishing vessels. They inspect the nation’s largest ferry fleet and manage marine casualty investigations of credentialed U.S. mariners.

Establishing MSD Nags Head does not affect any surrounding units’ ability to maintain mission readiness and operational capabilities or require any relocation of operational assets.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleUSCGC Dependable Returns Home Following 42-Day Multi-mission Patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage
Next articleDepartments of State, Homeland Security Host Haitian Journalists in Florida to Report on Maritime Migration
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals