Coast Guard Establishes Maritime Nuclear Policy Division

The U.S. Coast Guard has established a new Maritime Nuclear Policy Division as part of its broader Force Design 2028 modernization effort, a service-wide initiative aimed at updating organizational structures and improving mission readiness.

The new division has been created within the Coast Guard’s Office of Design and Engineering Standards (CG-ENG) and will serve as the service’s central authority for developing and implementing policies related to the safe and secure integration of nuclear technologies into the Marine Transportation System.

According to the Coast Guard, the division will focus on regulatory standards, safety frameworks, and coordination related to maritime nuclear applications, ensuring preparedness as nuclear technologies increasingly intersect with commercial shipping and maritime infrastructure.

Why This Matters:

The acceleration of advanced technologies, including modern nuclear reactor designs, is transforming the maritime industry. Nuclear-powered vessels and floating nuclear power plants represent significant advancements that demand decisive Coast Guard action. The Maritime Nuclear Policy Division will establish a comprehensive framework of requirements and standards to govern the safe adoption of these technologies, to ensure the Coast Guard maintains its leadership role in the Marine Transportation System.

Key Responsibilities of the Maritime Nuclear Policy Division:

Policy Development: Develop international and domestic policy and guidance to facilitate the safe and secure operation of floating nuclear power plants and commercial nuclear-powered propulsion vessels.

Develop international and domestic policy and guidance to facilitate the safe and secure operation of floating nuclear power plants and commercial nuclear-powered propulsion vessels. Collaboration: Partner with the International Maritime Organization, federal agencies, and industry to update regulations and agreements regarding maritime nuclear advancements.

Partner with the International Maritime Organization, federal agencies, and industry to update regulations and agreements regarding maritime nuclear advancements. Engagement: Maintain relationships with nuclear industry leaders, academia, and national laboratories to stay informed of advancements in reactor technology and maritime applications.

Looking Ahead:

The Maritime Nuclear Policy Division will play a critical role to foster innovation and ensure the responsible development of advanced nuclear technologies within the maritime sector. As the Coast Guard continues to revolutionize under Force Design 2028, the establishment of this division highlights the Service’s commitment to driving American prosperity and restoring maritime dominance.

Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, highlights the importance of this newly created division.

“The Coast Guard must keep pace with maritime industry advancements. The creation of the Maritime Nuclear Policy Division ensures the Coast Guard is fully engaged with stakeholders so we can safely integrate maritime nuclear technology, while also maintaining a security posture through coordination with other agencies” said Arguin. “Staying aligned with industry and federal agencies is critical to promote and safeguard the maritime sector.”

The original announcement can be found here.