Coast Guard Extends Comment Period for the Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) for Proposed Base Seattle Expansion

The release of the Draft PEIS on Oct. 7 started a public commentary period that has been extended and will now close on Dec. 16.

The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star pull into Coast Guard Base Seattle on March 11, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross)

The Coast Guard has extended the period for public comment on the Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) for the proposed expansion of Coast Guard Base Seattle.

The public commentary period, which had previously been scheduled to conclude Dec. 2, has been extended and will now close on Dec. 16.

The Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement can be read in its entirety at the following online location: https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/NEPA

The release of the Draft PEIS on Oct. 7 started a public commentary period, during which the Coast Guard will accept public commentary online at https://www.regulations.gov with docket number USCG-2021-0183.

Alternatively, comments may be sent via mail addressed to: U.S. Coast Guard, Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center, Environmental Management Division, ATTN: Mr. Dean Amundson, 1301 Clay St., Suite 700N, Oakland, CA 94612-5203.

