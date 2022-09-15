75.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 15, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard, Federal, Local Agencies, Maritime Industry Partners Conduct Functional Area Maritime Security Exercise

Scenarios tested partners' ability to respond and coordinate during simulated port security threats to the maritime transportation system.

By Homeland Security Today
Emilio Mercado (left) speaks to Lt. Joel Jones (right) during the Area Maritime Security Training and Exercise Program Functional Exercise for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 14, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard personnel alongside federal, state, local agencies and industry organizations from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands conducted a functional area maritime security exercise Wednesday throughout the Captain of the Port Zone area of responsibility.

The exercise is part of the nationwide Area Maritime Security Training Exercise Program.

“This exercise proved to be invaluable to the further enhancement of maritime preparedness across commercial ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Hector Cintrón, Coast Guard Sector San Juan port security specialist. “It is through the Area Maritime Security Training Exercise Program Coast Guard and port waterfront facility contingency plans are updated and validated. Through periodic and continuous exercises, we can guarantee the best level of preparedness, coordination, and response, which are crucial to protecting island waterways and maritime infrastructure while strengthening our collective ability to facilitate and conduct safe maritime commerce.”

During the exercise, participating agencies and industry partners faced complex scenarios, which tested their collective ability to respond and coordinate during simulated port security threats to the maritime transportation system.

Agencies focused primarily on their capacity to alert, mobilize and activate personnel, facilities, and resources for an emergency response, tested their communications, and established an Incident Command structure under the National Incident Management System to coordinate interagency operations.

The scenarios involved in this functional exercise challenged participants to make difficult decisions, carry out essential functions, and maintain a common operating picture, while focusing on Area Maritime Security Awareness, Prevention, and the sustainment of the Maritime Transportation System.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Cutter Mohawk Returns from 92-Day AFRICOM Deployment
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals