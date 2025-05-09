U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan and federal partner agencies conducted a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at one of the cargo container terminals within the Bay of San Juan last Friday.

The effort included the thorough inspection of approximately 105 containers, 40 vehicles and 30 Transportation Worker Identification Credential verifications in the San Juan Port area which yielded negative results for security violations, however, three containers were temporarily detained due to preexisting damage and improper blocking and bracing of the cargo.

“This MASFO is part of the Coast Guard’s strategic efforts to ensure the safety and security of containerized cargo shipments within our marine transportation system and is essential to ensure the safe flow of commerce between the continental United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other countries in the Caribbean Sea,” said Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Ortega-Pérez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan waterways management division chief. “Our joint agency operations team checked container contents for any undeclared hazardous goods or anomalies which may pose a risk to personnel, port safety, or the environment.”

The MASFO brought together various agencies, including Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Coast Guard Investigative Services (CGIS), Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations (CBP-OFO), Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Marshall’s Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rico National Guard.

“Port security is a top priority which requires a whole-of-government approach to achieve the highest possible standard,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan and Captain of the Port. “This multiagency effort highlights the collective resolve of all our federal agencies to protect the islands’ port infrastructure and critical economic supply chains. Through these efforts and established partnerships, we enhance our collective inspection capabilities and maximize agency specific resources and expertise that are necessary to identify and respond to a spectrum of potential threats.”

