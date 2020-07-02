Coast Guard Fines Vessel That Failed to Provide Notice of Arrival

Coast Guard Sector Juneau issued a Notice of Violation to a foreign-flagged vessel that arrived in Auke Bay, Juneau, June 18 without submitting a Notice of Arrival in accordance with ports and waterways safety regulations.

The Notice of Arrival (NOA) regulations require pleasure craft vessels over 300 gross tons that are registered with foreign nations, and all foreign-flagged commercial vessels, to provide advanced notification to the Coast Guard Captain of the Port responsible for the area in which they will moor or anchor. This advanced notification allows the Coast Guard to screen vessels for safety, security, or environmental concerns before they enter U.S. ports.

“Vessels that fail to comply with the Notice of Arrival requirements pose an undue risk to our ports, waterways and communities. The Coast Guard has these regulations in place to protect lives, property, and the environment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Dale, Sector Juneau prevention department head. “Any violations of these requirements will be investigated.”

The information submitted as part of a NOA allows the Coast Guard to verify that the vessel complies with applicable international conventions and determine whether the vessel requires an onboard safety/security examination upon arrival. Additionally, the Coast Guard can ascertain if the vessel has contracted with local resources that will be available to respond immediately to a discharge of oil into the pristine southeast Alaska waters as required under U.S. law. In addition, with the ongoing global pandemic, the Coast Guard employs the Notice of Arrival as a tool for screening the crewmembers and passenger of inbound vessels for signs and symptoms of COVID—19. A vessel that fails to comply with the Notice of Arrival regulations, as published in Title 33, Code of Federal Regulations Part 160, may be subject to denial of entry to the United States, expulsion from U.S. waters, and/or a civil penalty of up to $34,871.00. Furthermore, knowing and willful noncompliance with these regulations may constitute a Class D felony.

In addition to foreign vessels, U.S. commercial vessels over 300 gross tons, U.S. commercial vessels under 300 gross tons arriving from foreign destinations, and vessels transporting certain dangerous cargoes as defined in the regulations must comply with the Notice of Arrival requirements.

Any vessel owners/operators with questions or concerns about the Notice of Arrival regulations and their applicability to southeast Alaska are encouraged to contact Sector Juneau Port State Control at (907) 463-2477 or by email at SectorJuneauInspections@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

