Coast Guard Force Readiness Command Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony in Yorktown

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffrey K. Randall relieved Rear Adm. M. W. (Joe) Raymond as commander of Coast Guard Force Readiness Command (FORCECOM) during a change-of-command ceremony Wednesday at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown. Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, deputy for personnel readiness to the deputy commandant for mission support at Coast Guard Headquarters, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Adam Butner)

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffrey K. Randall relieved Rear Adm. M. W. (Joe) Raymond as commander of Coast Guard Force Readiness Command (FORCECOM) during a change-of-command ceremony Wednesday at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown.

Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, deputy for personnel readiness to the deputy commandant for mission support at Coast Guard Headquarters, presided over the ceremony.

Randall most recently served as the Coast Guard’s military fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations (CRF) and as the Coast Guard 7th District chief of staff, headquartered in Miami.

Raymond assumed command of FORCECOM in Sept. 2021 and is transferring to Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, where he will serve as the assistant commandant for human resources.

FORCECOM is responsible for 41 subordinate units in 17 states impacting every Coast Guard mission to deliver mission-ready forces superior performance-based training, career development, education, leader development, and readiness assessments.

The change-of-command ceremony is a historic, time-honored military tradition representing the formal transfer of total authority and responsibility for a unit from one unit commander to another. This event reinforces the continuity of command and provides an opportunity to celebrate the crew’s accomplishments.

