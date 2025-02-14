Coast Guard Foundation Opens 2025 Scholarship Applications for Military Families - HS Today

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that applications for the 2025 Coast Guard Foundation scholarship season are now open, with submissions accepted from February 1 to April 1, 2025. This annual scholarship program provides critical financial assistance to children of active-duty, reserve, and retired Coast Guard members pursuing higher education. The funds can be applied toward tuition, room and board, fees, books, and other educational expenses.
Each year, the Coast Guard Foundation awards more than 200 scholarships to eligible dependents of enlisted and commissioned officers, supporting students attending community colleges, four-year universities, or trade schools. Scholarships are renewable for up to four years, provided recipients maintain eligibility requirements.
Since its launch in 1990, the program has awarded over $8.2 million in scholarships, helping hundreds of Coast Guard families ease the financial burden of higher education.