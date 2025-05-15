68.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Foundation Readies for 2025 Run to Remember

Events Honoring Coast Guard Fallen Heroes to be Held Memorial Day Weekend

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Members of both Coast Guard Sector and Base Los Angeles-Long Beach gathered together at the Redondo Beach Veterans Memorial Park Friday, May 19, 2017. Coast Guard crews honored the memory and legacy of those who have given their life in service to the Coast Guard and to the United States. The Coast Guard Foundation's "Run to Remember" continues to support the global movement of people joining together for one reason, to REMEMBER THE FALLEN. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 3rd Class DaVonte' Marrow)

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families has announced today its annual Run to Remember will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 24–26, 2025.

Supporters can participate by purchasing a 2025 Run to Remember T-shirt with a $30 donation, available through the Foundation’s website. Proceeds directly benefit programs that aid Coast Guard families during times of tragedy. The Run to Remember program is generously supported by corporate sponsor the American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association, Inc. (The American Club).

All participants are encouraged to wear one of this year’s T-shirts and get together with friends, family and community members to run or walk in honor of Coast Guard fallen heroes and their families.

“This year and every year, the Coast Guard Foundation is proud to honor the legacy of our Coast Guard fallen heroes by bringing people and communities together,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “We offer our most sincere gratitude to all who participate and support our mission to help Coast Guard families in times of great need.”

Previous article
Sinaloa Cartel Leaders Charged With Narco-Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in ICE, FBI Investigation
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals