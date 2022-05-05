63.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 5, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Foundation Releases 2021 Annual Report

Learn about existing and new programs that meet the emerging and urgent needs of the Coast Guard and its members.

By Homeland Security Today
Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Munro conduct training aboard an over-the-horizon cutter boat in the Pacific Ocean, July 28, 2021.

The Coast Guard Foundation’s 2021 Annual Report is now available.

This year’s report details the ways in which the Foundation community met its mission to create a future where the brave men and women of the Coast Guard have the resources to be prepared for service, build resilience, and excel throughout their lives.

Inside you will meet inspiring Coast Guard members and their families who serve our nation. You will also learn about existing and new programs that meet the emerging and urgent needs of the Coast Guard and its members.

The report also shares the stories of several of our 23,000 generous supporters who enable the Foundation to help Coast Guard members build a better future and remain always ready –- from enlistment to long after their service ends.

Lastly, the online version of the report contains an honor roll of individual and corporate partners, as well as the membership of our Board of Directors and Trustees, the Guardian’s Circle and our planned giving initiative, the Munro Society. Thank you to all who made 2021 a successful year.

View the Coast Guard Foundation report here

Previous articleIMO’s Maritime Safety Committee Adopts Resolution on Evacuating Seafarers from War Zone
Next articleSustainable Maritime Transport in Caribbean Project Aims to Help Sector Build Back Better After COVID
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals