Coast Guard Foundation Releases 2021 Annual Report

The Coast Guard Foundation’s 2021 Annual Report is now available.

This year’s report details the ways in which the Foundation community met its mission to create a future where the brave men and women of the Coast Guard have the resources to be prepared for service, build resilience, and excel throughout their lives.

Inside you will meet inspiring Coast Guard members and their families who serve our nation. You will also learn about existing and new programs that meet the emerging and urgent needs of the Coast Guard and its members.

The report also shares the stories of several of our 23,000 generous supporters who enable the Foundation to help Coast Guard members build a better future and remain always ready –- from enlistment to long after their service ends.

Lastly, the online version of the report contains an honor roll of individual and corporate partners, as well as the membership of our Board of Directors and Trustees, the Guardian’s Circle and our planned giving initiative, the Munro Society. Thank you to all who made 2021 a successful year.

View the Coast Guard Foundation report here