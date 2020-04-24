Coast Guard Foundation Supports Deployed Coast Guard Cutters During the COVID-19 Crisis

The Coast Guard Foundation is supporting twenty-five Coast Guard cutters with grants to support crew morale and wellness needs related to deployment in support of national security and safety missions during this period of great uncertainty.

Keeping Coast Guard crews healthy means they will be restricted to their ships throughout months long deployments. The Coast Guard Foundation is joining the fight by providing funds for basic necessities, fitness equipment, game nights and other morale-enhancing activities.

“Coast Guard cutter crews work around the clock while underway to keep us safe and our nation secure,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “And for centuries, brief port calls have been the main way crews maintain their edge and effectiveness during months at sea. Through the generous support of our donors, we are giving grants to these deploying crews to support their fitness and community-building.”

In addition to grants for twenty-five large Coast Guard cutters, the Foundation has funded more than 100 projects nationwide to assist Coast Guard units around the country during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more at the Coast Guard Foundation

