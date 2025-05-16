68 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 16, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Halts Maritime Smuggling Attempt Near La Jolla

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter crew members tow in a panga after the successful interagency efforts interdicted approximately nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana 120 miles south of San Diego, March 10, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson/released)

The Coast Guard intercepted a suspected maritime smuggling attempt early Saturday morning after a vessel beached near Windansea Beach, resulting in multiple apprehensions.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter reported an unlit 24-foot cabin cruiser transiting northeast off the coast of La Jolla with several suspected aliens aboard. Sea Otter launched a boatcrew to investigate.

When Sea Otter’s boat activated its blue lights, the suspect vessel fled at a high rate of speed before intentionally beaching near Windansea Beach. Coast Guard crews maintained visual contact as 13 suspected aliens abandoned the boat and made landfall.

Crews from the Department of Homeland Security responded and apprehended seven individuals—five adult males from Mexico, one adult female from Cuba, and one adult female from Guatemala. Six others eluded capture and were classified as “getaways” after an extended area search.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
New USCG Guidance Consolidates Reflagging Process, Expands Opportunities for U.S. Mariners
Next article
Coast Guard Rescues Boater Near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals