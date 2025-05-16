The Coast Guard intercepted a suspected maritime smuggling attempt early Saturday morning after a vessel beached near Windansea Beach, resulting in multiple apprehensions.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter reported an unlit 24-foot cabin cruiser transiting northeast off the coast of La Jolla with several suspected aliens aboard. Sea Otter launched a boatcrew to investigate.

When Sea Otter’s boat activated its blue lights, the suspect vessel fled at a high rate of speed before intentionally beaching near Windansea Beach. Coast Guard crews maintained visual contact as 13 suspected aliens abandoned the boat and made landfall.

Crews from the Department of Homeland Security responded and apprehended seven individuals—five adult males from Mexico, one adult female from Cuba, and one adult female from Guatemala. Six others eluded capture and were classified as “getaways” after an extended area search.

