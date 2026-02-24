spot_img
Coast Guard Highlights Port Protection Mission, Joint Force Support in Indo-Pacific Wartime Scenario

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 24, 2026
Coast Guard servicemembers aboard assets from Port Security Unit (PSU) 311, Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91107 and Coast Guard Station Honolulu provide a safety escort of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) LST-4003 JS Kunisaki into Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, July 29, 2024, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. US Coast Guard photo

The Coast Guard is ready to protect crucial ports and supply lines from drone attacks during a potential wartime scenario in the Indo-Pacific in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations, according to the service’s Pacific commander.

“The last thing I want as Pacific Area commander is for our ports to become points of failure for the fight to the West,” Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, acting commander of the Coast Guard’s Pacific Area, said last week while speaking on a panel at WEST 2026.

While other branches train on how to distribute forces against Chinese area denial networks or lock down key archipelagic chokepoints across the first island chain, Buzzella highlighted how his maritime security forces will play a crucial role in securing maritime routes, supply lines and facilities from drone and cyber attacks. The Coast Guard Pacific Area encompasses six of the seven continents, more than 70 countries and 74 million square miles of ocean — from the U.S. western states to Asia, and from the Arctic to Antarctica.

Read the rest of the story at USNI News.

State Department Announces EVOLVE IT Acquisition Contract Winners

