Coast Guard Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony in Corpus Christi, Texas

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi held a change-of-command ceremony Friday in Corpus Christi.

During the ceremony, Capt. Hans Govertsen transferred command of Sector Corpus Christi to Capt. Jason Gunning. Govertsen retained command of Air Station Corpus Christi.

Rear Adm. Richard Timme, commander of the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, presided over the ceremony.

Previously, Sector Corpus Christi and Air Station Corpus Christi were a combined unit both under the command of Govertsen.

“I want to thank the team from Sector Corpus Christi and the community of South Texas for the opportunity to serve over the last year,” Govertsen said. “I look forward to the continued opportunity to serve as the commanding officer of the newly established, independent air station.”

“I am honored to assume the sector commander duties from Capt. Govertsen as we separate into two commands,” said Gunning, who previously served as the combined unit’s deputy sector commander since 2020. “This is an important change for the Coast Guard forces in South Texas that will allow each unit to focus on its respective shore and air operations as we continue to ensure the safety and security of both the mariners and the valuable waterways of South Texas.”

Gunning grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering before joining the Coast Guard in 1997. His first tours after graduating from Officer Candidate School in 1998 were working aids to navigation along the Texas Gulf Coast aboard Coast Guard Cutter Papaw and conducting law enforcement patrols in the Caribbean aboard Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless.

Sector Corpus Christi has 852 active duty, reserve and civilian auxiliary personnel assigned to Valent Hall, two coastal patrol boats, two marine safety detachments, one construction tender, three small boat stations and three aids to navigation teams.

Sector Corpus Christi’s area of responsibility extends from the Colorado River south to the U.S./Mexico border and extends 200 nautical miles offshore with three major commercial port areas and the Intracoastal Waterway. Sector Corpus Christi is responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout southern Texas, which include enhancing the safety and security of the maritime transportation system, enforcing maritime boundaries, conducting search and rescue operations, and protecting the environment. This region is a critical maritime nexus for industrial growth and a dynamic drug trafficking and illegal fishing region along the international border with Mexico.

Air Station Corpus Christi has 147 active duty and civilian members, three HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes and three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters. The women and men of the air station support search and rescue, narcotics and human trafficking interdiction and homeland security missions from the U.S. border with Mexico to Victoria, Texas.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

