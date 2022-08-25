Coast Guard Holds Change-of-Homeport Ceremony for USCGCs Tahoma and Campbell in Newport, Rhode Island

The Coast Guard held a joint change-of-homeport ceremony for USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908) and USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) Friday at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

The Tahoma and Campbell are 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutters previously based at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. The relocation of these two cutters will allow the U.S. Navy to conduct infrastructure upgrades as part of a Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony.

“For these two ships, this is actually a homecoming,” said Fagan.” Nine of the Coast Guard’s 270-foot medium endurance cutters, including the Tahoma and Campbell, were constructed right here in Rhode Island. These cutter’s new berths in Newport will provide a continued pathway for our crews to maintain geographic stability in southeastern New England while they conduct historic missions throughout the globe in support of the Atlantic Area commander.”

Attendees at today’s ceremony included Rhode Island Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island’s First District, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Capt. James McIver, commanding officer of Naval Station Newport, and other local officials.

“We are proud to welcome USCGC Tahoma and USCGC Campbell home to Naval Station Newport,” said Capt. James McIver, commanding officer of Naval Station Newport. “As fellow members of the United States’ maritime services, we look forward to the return of these units to their original birthplace here in Rhode Island and supporting them as they carry out global missions to meet the needs of our nation and the Joint Force.“

Tahoma is the third Coast Guard cutter to bear the ‘Tahoma’ name. Campbell is the sixth Coast Guard cutter to bear the ‘Campbell’ name. Tahoma and Campbell are the eighth and ninth cutters, respectively, of thirteen Famous-class cutters in service by the Coast Guard. Both cutters were commissioned in 1988 and are under the operational control of Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

The Famous-class cutters are responsible for various Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, enforcement of laws and treaties, maritime defense, and protection of the environment. The versatility of the cutter makes it a cost-effective platform in carrying out national objectives.

U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf, spanning across five Coast Guard districts and 40 states.

