Coast Guard Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Vallejo Search and Rescue Facility

The Coast Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new search and rescue facility at the Vallejo Municipal Marina.

Coast Guard Station Vallejo’s new $14 million, 13,200-square foot facility is going to be located approximately 3.5 miles northwest of their temporary location at the California Maritime Academy and consists of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training room and fitness room.

“When it comes to search and rescue in the Bay Area, every second counts,” said Chief Petty Officer Joshua Hollyfield, Station Vallejo’s officer-in-charge. “The new station, which has been years in the making, will allow the crew to be co-located with our small boats, greatly improving our response time to continue to protect the lives of mariners in Vallejo and the greater Bay Area.”

Since 1996, station members have been housed in temporary facilities. They have had to relocate twice due to funding constraints and obstacles.

Capt. Marie Byrd, the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander, spoke at the event to celebrate the history and future of Station Vallejo. Additionally, representatives from Civil Engineering Unit Oakland, Facilities Design and Construction Center, California Maritime Academy, Herman Construction Group and the unit’s crew attended the ceremony.

“This has been an incredible group effort between Civil Engineering Unit Oakland, Facilities Design and Construction Center, the Vallejo City Council, Electronics Support Detachment Alameda, the 11th Coast Guard District, Sector San Francisco, Station Vallejo and the California Maritime Academy working together to ensure a smooth transition to Station Vallejo’s new home,” said Byrd. “I am looking forward to the opening of this incredible new facility, and the positive impact it will have for the Vallejo community and beyond.”

The station was first commissioned as Station Carquinez in 1977, located at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard. After the Navy yard was shut down, Station Vallejo relocated to the California Maritime Academy in 1996. In September of 2001, the station moved to the Vallejo Municipal Marina after the end of the lease at California Maritime Academy. In 2018, it returned to California Maritime Academy awaiting completion of the new station.

In 2020, Station Vallejo responded to 80 search and rescue cases, resulting in 76 lives saved or assisted. The unit consists of 27 personnel, two 29-foot Response Boat-Smalls and is responsible for search and rescue and law enforcement missions. The unit’s area of responsibility extends from San Pablo Bay to Suisun Bay and as far east as Simmons Point.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)