Coast Guard Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Vallejo Search and Rescue Facility

Since 1996, station members have been housed in temporary facilities. They have had to relocate twice due to funding constraints and obstacles.

Coast Guard Station Vallejo hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new search and rescue facility in Vallejo Municipal Marina on Sept. 16, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

Coast Guard Station Vallejo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new search and rescue facility in Vallejo Municipal Marina, Friday.

Station Vallejo’s new $14 million, 13,200-square foot facility is located approximately 3.5 miles northwest of their former temporary location at the California Maritime Academy and consists of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training room, and fitness room.

The station was first commissioned as Station Carquinez in 1977, located at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard. After the Navy yard shut down, Station Vallejo relocated to the California Maritime Academy in 1996. In September of 2001, the station moved to the Vallejo Municipal Marina after the end of the lease at California Maritime Academy. In 2018, it returned to California Maritime Academy, awaiting completion of the new station.

The unit consists of 27 personnel and three 29-foot Response Boat-Smalls and is responsible for search and rescue and law enforcement missions. The unit’s area of responsibility extends from San Pablo Bay to Suisun Bay and as far east as Simmons Point.

