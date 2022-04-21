Coast Guard Hosts Army Corps of Engineers for Site Survey and Future Projects in San Francisco Bay

The Coast Guard hosted nine members from the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) District Nine Regional Office at Coast Guard Island in Alameda on March 29, 2022.

Members of the Eleventh Coast Guard District waterways management branch and ACOE got underway aboard a Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to discuss current waterway conditions and potential waterway improvement projects near Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

The group evaluated the vast revitalization projects along the waterfront in the Port of Oakland and surveyed current and future construction projects to improve navigation and marine traffic. The evaluation was critical to provide support to the Port of Oakland and safe navigation corridors for the large container ships that frequent the San Francisco Bay.

“Working with the U.S. Corps of Engineers is always an honor with their extensive knowledge and program management with navigation and port development,” said Tyrone Conner, the Coast Guard Eleventh District deputy chief of waterways. “This was a great opportunity to continue the professional exchange of ideas and provide the service expected by our maritime community and local citizens of Oakland and the Bay Area.”

The Coast Guard and ACOE have a history with waterway management strategies, dating back to 1802. The Corps has been an invaluable partner in the support of the maritime transportation system, maritime infrastructures and risk mitigation strategies to provide waterways improvement projects with our critical nation’s waterway ports.

The Eleventh Coast Guard District encompasses all federal waters in the states of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. District Eleven waterways personnel manage the safe navigation on 73 distinct and diverse waterways within these states and provide risk evaluation with waterway projects to assist in improving navigation for all mariners.

