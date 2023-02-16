Coast Guard Hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

The Coast Guard hosted a Community Day in Houston on Saturday.

During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions.

Attendees interacted with Coast Guard aircrews, rescue swimmers, boatcrews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, watchstanders, search and rescue coordinators, pollution responders, Auxiliarists, recruiters and more.

“We consider ourselves a part of our local community, and very much appreciate the warm welcome we receive here in Texas,” said Capt. Jason E. Smith, sector commander, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Events like this are intended to introduce to our community all the great resources, authorities, and most importantly women and men that allow us to support the many Coast Guard mission sets in this area. We’d like to extend our thanks to our local units, partner agencies, volunteers, as well as the attendees for participating in this event and we hope everyone had a chance to experience and learn about what our extraordinary Coast Guard members do every day.”

Sector Houston-Galveston consists of 1,562 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with three marine safety units, five multi-mission small boat stations, two aids to navigation teams and six Coast Guard cutters.

Coast Guard units, personnel and partner agencies in attendance were:

