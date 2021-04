Coast Guard Marine Inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Houma and Lafayette inspected the SEACOR Eagle lift vessel for its ultimate use in the SEACOR Power marine environmental response, Friday, in Houma.

SEACOR Eagle was in dry dock for repairs and the inspectors needed to go through the vessel top to bottom and ensure it was in safe and good condition. The inspection also included drills for the crew such as man overboard.

