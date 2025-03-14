Coast Guard Intercepts 32 Aliens, Transfers Them to Dominican Republic Navy Authorities

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier transferred 32 aliens to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel, Saturday, following the interdiction of an overloaded makeshift vessel in Mona Passage waters near Dominican Republic.

The interdiction occurred Saturday night after a forward-deployed Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew on a routine maritime border security patrol detected a 25-foot makeshift vessel in international waters, approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted the USCGC Joseph Napier to interdict the suspect vessel. Shortly thereafter, the USCGC Joseph Napier crew arrived on-scene and deployed the cutter’s over-the-horizon small boat which stopped the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the Dominican Republic Navy patrol vessel Aldebaran arrived on-scene and embarked all 32 aliens for their return to the Dominican Republic.

“I’m extremely proud of our crew’s professionalism and dedication to defending the U.S. Southern maritime border,” said Lt. Matthew Carmine, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier commanding officer. “Their ability to interoperate with regional partners to safely carry out the interdiction and rapid repatriation of illegal aliens attempting a dangerous and unlawful voyage to the United States is a testament to their hard work and training.”

“The Coast Guard and our partners in Customs and Border Protection will continue to rigorously patrol the Mona Passage to detect and deter irregular, unlawful migration and save lives,” said Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Repeated attempts to make this unlawful journey will subject individuals to possible criminal prosecution. Don’t take to the sea.”

