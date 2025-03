The crews of Coast Guard Maritime Security and Safety Team Los Angeles/Long Beach interdicted nine aliens aboard a 20-foot boat approximately seven miles southwest of Point Loma, Monday.

In addition to Coast Guard Maritime Security and Safety Team Los Angeles/Long Beach, Coast Guard Cutter Petrel participated in the interdiction.

The Coast Guard took the nine aliens into custody and transferred them to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.

