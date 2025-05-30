Coast Guard interdicted a cuddy cabin-style vessel approximately two miles off the coast of Point Loma last Friday morning.

At approximately 2:35 a.m., Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders at the Joint Harbor Operations Center detected the vessel crossing the maritime boundary line at a high rate of speed.

A Coast Guard small boat from the Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Seattle was diverted to the scene and successfully interdicted the vessel without use of force.

The boarding team discovered 10 aliens aboard the vessel, eight claiming Mexican nationality, one claiming Brazilian nationality and one claiming El Salvadorian nationality.

Coast Guard Cutter Halibut launched a boarding team to assist with removing the aliens from the vessel.

The cutter embarked all 10 aliens aboard and transferred custody to the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point.

