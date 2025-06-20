spot_img
65.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 20, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationMaritime Security

Coast Guard Interdicts 11 Aliens Off the Coast of La Jolla

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) interdicts 11 aliens aboard a 20-foot cabin cruiser boat, approximately 22 miles west of La Jolla, California, June 14, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) interdicted 11 aliens found aboard a 20-foot cabin cruiser vessel approximately 22 miles west of La Jolla, Saturday.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Cutter Active monitored a vessel with no navigational lights and multiple persons on board 22 miles west of La Jolla.

The Active launched a boarding team that was able to interdict the vessel without any use of force and found 11 aliens aboard the vessel, all claiming Mexican nationality.

All aliens aboard were apprehended and transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point, Saturday afternoon.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane Partners with Cook Islands Law Enforcement for Joint Maritime Operations
Next article
PERSPECTIVE: Coordinating Civil Unrest Through Ground-Level Emergency Management Experience
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals