The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) interdicted 11 aliens found aboard a 20-foot cabin cruiser vessel approximately 22 miles west of La Jolla, Saturday.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Cutter Active monitored a vessel with no navigational lights and multiple persons on board 22 miles west of La Jolla.

The Active launched a boarding team that was able to interdict the vessel without any use of force and found 11 aliens aboard the vessel, all claiming Mexican nationality.

All aliens aboard were apprehended and transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point, Saturday afternoon.

The original announcement can be found here.