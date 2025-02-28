45.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 28, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Interdicts 13 Aliens West of Encinitas, Calif.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms and the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdict 13 aliens off of Encinitas, California, Feb. 21, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard, courtesy photo)

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms and the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicted 13 aliens aboard a panga-style vessel approximately 22 miles west of Encinitas last Friday.

At 7:20 p.m., a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) patrol aircraft sighted the sailing vessel and notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Watchstanders then diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms crew which launched their small boat crews.

The AMO aircraft tracked the panga until it crossed into the U.S. Contiguous Zone and then vectored in both crews.

All 13 adult aliens were taken into custody; 10 males and three females all claiming Mexican nationality.

The Coast Guard brought the aliens to Sector San Diego and transferred all 13 to San Clemente Border Patrol personnel.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Coast Guard and Partners Crack Down on Illegal Charters in Miami, Halt 12 Operations
Next article
Coast Guard & Partners Arrest Man for Alleged Yacht Theft in Honolulu
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals