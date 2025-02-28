Coast Guard Interdicts 13 Aliens West of Encinitas, Calif.

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms and the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicted 13 aliens aboard a panga-style vessel approximately 22 miles west of Encinitas last Friday.

At 7:20 p.m., a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) patrol aircraft sighted the sailing vessel and notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Watchstanders then diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms crew which launched their small boat crews.

The AMO aircraft tracked the panga until it crossed into the U.S. Contiguous Zone and then vectored in both crews.

All 13 adult aliens were taken into custody; 10 males and three females all claiming Mexican nationality.

The Coast Guard brought the aliens to Sector San Diego and transferred all 13 to San Clemente Border Patrol personnel.

