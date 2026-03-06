Coast Guard Interdicts 14 Aliens Near Point Loma

The Coast Guard interdicted 14 suspected aliens approximately 10 miles southwest of Point Loma, San Diego, last Sunday.

At approximately 12 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations detected a panga-style vessel transiting into U.S. waters and requested Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) to intercept.

The Rednour’s boarding team interdicted the vessel and identified 14 suspected aliens aboard. The individuals claimed nationality from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Columbia, Guatemala, and Mexico.

All suspected aliens were transported to Imperial Beach Border Patrol at Ballast Point.

