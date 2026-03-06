spot_img
49.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 6, 2026
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Interdicts 14 Aliens Near Point Loma

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 6, 2026
A Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) boarding team interdicts a suspected alien vessel March 1, 2026, approximately 10 miles southwest of Point Loma, Calif. The crew discovered 14 individuals aboard, claiming El Salvadoran, Nicaraguan, Columbian, Guatemalan, and Mexican nationality. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard interdicted 14 suspected aliens approximately 10 miles southwest of Point Loma, San Diego, last Sunday.

At approximately 12 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations detected a panga-style vessel transiting into U.S. waters and requested Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) to intercept.

The Rednour’s boarding team interdicted the vessel and identified 14 suspected aliens aboard. The individuals claimed nationality from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Columbia, Guatemala, and Mexico.

All suspected aliens were transported to Imperial Beach Border Patrol at Ballast Point.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Expanded Dataset on Threats to America’s Public Servants Reveals Increasing Threats to Local Officials and Families
Next article
Coast Guard Search Underway After Fishing Vessel Yankee Rose Capsizes Off Provincetown

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES