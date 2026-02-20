Coast Guard Interdicts 14 Suspected Aliens Near Point Loma, California

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) interdicted 14 suspected aliens aboard a vessel 18 miles west of San Diego, California last Friday afternoon.

At 4:34 p.m. Forrest Rednour’s crew detected a vessel and launched their boarding team to investigate. The cutter’s boarding team intercepted the 14 aliens aboard the 20-foot cuddy cabin. All 14 aboard claimed Mexican nationality.

The boarding team transferred custody of the aliens to a boatcrew from Coast Guard Station San Diego. The aliens were then transported to Ballast Point and transferred to another DHS agency for investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.