Coast Guard Interdicts 14 Suspected Aliens Near Point Loma, California

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 20, 2026
A Coast Guard boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WMEC 1129) prepares to inspect a vessel for suspected illegal migrants of the coast of Point Loma, California, Feb. 13, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) interdicted 14 suspected aliens aboard a vessel 18 miles west of San Diego, California last Friday afternoon.

At 4:34 p.m. Forrest Rednour’s crew detected a vessel and launched their boarding team to investigate. The cutter’s boarding team intercepted the 14 aliens aboard the 20-foot cuddy cabin. All 14 aboard claimed Mexican nationality.

The boarding team transferred custody of the aliens to a boatcrew from Coast Guard Station San Diego. The aliens were then transported to Ballast Point and transferred to another DHS agency for investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

