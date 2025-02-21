Coast Guard Interdicts 20 Aliens West of Point Loma, California

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicted 20 aliens aboard a 30-foot-panga-style vessel approximately 21 miles west of Point Loma, Tuesday.

At approximately 4 p.m., a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations patrol aircraft sighted the sailing vessel and notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Watchstanders then diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock which launched their small boat crew.

All 20 adult aliens were taken into custody; 17 males and three females claiming Mexican and Chinese nationalities.

The Coast Guard brought the aliens to Sector San Diego and transferred all 20 to Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station personnel.

