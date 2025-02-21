24.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 21, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Interdicts 20 Aliens West of Point Loma, California

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicts 20 aliens aboard a 30-foot-panga-style-vessel approximately 21 miles west of Point Loma, California, Feb. 19, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Haddock)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicted 20 aliens aboard a 30-foot-panga-style vessel approximately 21 miles west of Point Loma, Tuesday.

At approximately 4 p.m., a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations patrol aircraft sighted the sailing vessel and notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

Watchstanders then diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock which launched their small boat crew.

All 20 adult aliens were taken into custody; 17 males and three females claiming Mexican and Chinese nationalities.

The Coast Guard brought the aliens to Sector San Diego and transferred all 20 to Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station personnel.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Peraton Secures Prime Contractor Role for GSA’s OASIS+ Program
Next article
Ron Ross Leaving NIST After 25+ Years Service
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals