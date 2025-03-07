35.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 7, 2025
Coast Guard Interdicts 21 Aliens West of Point Loma, California

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock and Cutter Forest Rednour interdicts 21 aliens aboard a 25-foot boat approximately 20 miles west of Point Loma, California, Feb. 28, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Forest Rednour)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock interdicted 21 aliens aboard a 25-foot boat approximately 20 miles west of Point Loma last Friday.

In addition to Coast Guard Cutter Haddock, Coast Guard Sector San Diego, Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations patrol aircraft participated in the interdiction.

The Coast Guard took the 21 aliens into custody and transferred them to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.

The original announcement can be found here.

