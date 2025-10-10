spot_img
48 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 10, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Interdicts 7 Aliens Near Dana Point, California

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye (WPB-87337) interdicted seven aliens aboard a 24-foot cabin vessel approximately 2 miles south of Dana Point Harbor, California. (Photo: USCG)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye (WPB-87337) interdicted seven aliens aboard a 24-foot cabin vessel approximately 2 miles south of Dana Point Harbor, California, recently.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the cutter’s boarding team intercepted the vessel carrying seven adults with all persons claiming Mexican nationality.

Crew members aboard the Sockeye detained all seven people and towed the vessel to the Orange County Sheriff’s Dock, where they were transferred to another DHS agency for further investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
DOT Moves to Protect Essential Air Service Funding Amid Government Shutdown

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES