Coast Guard Interdicts 7 Aliens Near Dana Point, California

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye (WPB-87337) interdicted seven aliens aboard a 24-foot cabin vessel approximately 2 miles south of Dana Point Harbor, California, recently.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the cutter’s boarding team intercepted the vessel carrying seven adults with all persons claiming Mexican nationality.

Crew members aboard the Sockeye detained all seven people and towed the vessel to the Orange County Sheriff’s Dock, where they were transferred to another DHS agency for further investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.