The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward (WPC-1130) interdicted seven aliens aboard a 20-foot white center console boat, approximately eight miles south of Point Loma, Sunday.

At 8:42 a.m., Sunday, Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders at the Joint Harbor Operations Center directed the launch of a boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward to interdict a vessel two miles south of the maritime boundary line heading north.

The boarding team was able to interdict the vessel without any use of force and found seven aliens aboard the vessel, all claiming Mexican nationality.

All aliens aboard were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point, Sunday afternoon.

