70.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 13, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationMaritime Security

Coast Guard Interdicts 7 Mexican Aliens Off the Coast of Point Loma, California

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward (WPC-1130) interdicts seven aliens aboard a 20-foot white center console boat, approximately eight miles south of Point Loma, June 8, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward (WPC-1130) interdicted seven aliens aboard a 20-foot white center console boat, approximately eight miles south of Point Loma, Sunday.

At 8:42 a.m., Sunday, Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders at the Joint Harbor Operations Center directed the launch of a boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward to interdict a vessel two miles south of the maritime boundary line heading north.

The boarding team was able to interdict the vessel without any use of force and found seven aliens aboard the vessel, all claiming Mexican nationality.

All aliens aboard were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point, Sunday afternoon.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
House Passes Bills to Strengthen Maritime Supply Chain
Next article
Inside the Coast Guard’s Cyber Training for Real-World Port Threats
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals