56 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 17, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Interdicts Lancha Crew Observed Illegally Fishing U.S. Waters

“This marks the 40th Mexican lancha interdiction we have carried out since October of 2021,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Cross.

By Homeland Security Today
(Coast Guard video)

Coast Guard law enforcement crews interdicted a lancha boat crew that was observed illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew located five fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 2 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line. A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew subsequently seized two sharks, four red snappers, illegal fishing equipment and the lancha, then transferred the fishermen to border enforcement agents for processing.

“This marks the 40th Mexican lancha interdiction we have carried out since October of 2021,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Cross, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi enforcement department. “We will continue to coordinate our efforts with state and federal agencies to put a stop to illegal poaching and preserve our natural resources for future generations of Americans to enjoy.”

A lancha is a fishing boat approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile. Typically, the lancha has one outboard motor, is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph and is frequently used to fish and transport narcotics illegally in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing in state waters (from land to 9 miles offshore), please contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263). For all suspicious activity or illegal fishing occurring in federal waters (out to 200 miles offshore), please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleConnecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard
Next articleRecapitalization of Refuelers, Transport Ships Critical to USTRANSCOM Mission
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.