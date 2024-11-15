54.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Climate SecurityMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Invites Public Feedback on Temporary Safety Zones for Offshore Wind Farm Project Near NY & NJ

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard seeks public comment for proposed temporary safety zones during construction of facilities within the development of the Empire Wind 1 Wind Farm project area approximately 13 miles south of Long Island. (USCG Graphic)

The Coast Guard seeks public comment for proposed temporary safety zones during construction of facilities within the development of the Empire Wind 1 Wind Farm project area approximately 13 miles south of Long Island.

This proposal is to establish 55 temporary safety zones around the construction of each facility during the development of the Empire Wind 1 Wind Farm project area.

This action is necessary to provide for the safety of life, property and the environment during the planned construction of each facility’s foundation and subsequent installation of the wind turbine generators and offshore substations from March 1, 2025, through Feb. 29, 2028. When enforced, only attending vessels and those vessels specifically authorized by the First Coast Guard District commander, or a designated representative, are permitted to enter or remain in the temporary safety zones.

The complete Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is available under Federal Register docket number USCG-2024-0704 and can be accessed through the federal portal at https://www.regulations.gov/document/USCG-2024-0704-0001.

All comments are due by Nov. 21, 2024. To submit a comment online, go to https://www.regulations.gov, and insert “USCG-2024-0704” in the “search box”. Click “Search” and then click “Comment.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips to Georgians in Lowndes County
Next article
Trump Appoints Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals