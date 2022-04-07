51.7 F
Coast Guard Is Upping Its Game on Cyber, Human Resources and Equipment

“The demand for Coast Guard services, at home and abroad, has never been higher,” Schultz said at Sea-Air-Space.

By Homeland Security Today
Multimedia Solutions Vice President Francis Rose, U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday, U.S. Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz discuss the importance of strong leadership at the Chiefs Leadership panel during the Sea-Air-Space Exposition in National Harbor, Md., on April 4, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

In his last Sea-Air-Space visit in uniform, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz led a panel discussion about the service, which is rapidly seeking to upgrade its equipment, software and human resources to keep up in a competitive world.

“The demand for Coast Guard services, at home and abroad, has never been higher,” Schultz said.

He introduced his nominated successor, Adm. Linda Fagan, the current vice commandant, and her nominated vice commandant, Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin.

“I will sleep well at night,” Schultz said. “They are rock stars and we are in good hands.”

Schultz guided the panel through a discussion of how the service is upping its game when it comes to connectivity, human resources and equipment, including ships to replace or augment an aging fleet.

