Coast Guard Issues Update on Waterways Status During Mardi Gras Festivities 

By Homeland Security Today
Personnel assigned to Coast Guard District Eight participate in a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 18, 2022. The Krewe of Alla parade allowed the District Eight personnel to engage with the New Orleans community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

The Mardi Gras festivities will be held in New Orleans, LA beginning on February 17, 2023 and lasting through February 22, 2023. As part of the celebrations, multiple events will be taking place on or adjacent to the Lower Mississippi River (LMR). In anticipation of these events, the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans, under the authority of the Ports and Waterways Safety Act, will be establishing the following security and safety zones:

Temporary Security Zone – February 17, 2023 through February 21, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans will enforce a temporary security zone from noon on February 17, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on February 21, 2023 and will cover all navigable waters within 400 yards of the Left Descending Bank (LDB) between Mile Marker (MM) 94.4 and MM 95.1 Above Head of Passes (AHP), LMR, New Orleans, Louisiana. All vessels are prohibited from entering the security zone unless they have been granted permission by the Captain of the Port New Orleans or a designated representative.

Temporary Safety Zone – February 20, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans will enforce a temporary safety zone from 6 p.m. through 7 p.m. on February 20, 2023 between MM 93 and MM 96 AHP. This safety zone is needed to protect persons and vessels from the potential safety hazards associated with a fireworks display celebrating Lundi Gras. All vessels are prohibited from entering the safety zone unless they have been granted permission by the Captain of the Port New Orleans or a designated representative.

Vessels requiring entry into the Security or Safety Zone must request permission from the COTP or a designated representative. For the Safety and Security Zone, the designated representative will be the on-scene U.S. Coast Guard vessel and they may be contacted on VHF-FM Channel 16 or 67.

For additional information, contact the following:

Vessel Traffic Service (24 hours): (504) 365-2514, VHF-FM Ch. 05A, 12, or 67

Sector New Orleans Command Center (24 hours):  (504) 365-2545

Sector New Orleans Waterways Management:  (504) 365-2280 or SecNOLA-WPM@uscg.mil

