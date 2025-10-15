Coast Guard Joins State Response in Alaska, Saving Dozens After Devastating Flooding

The Coast Guard continues to work closely with partner agencies to support response efforts for Alaskan communities impacted by recent flooding.

The Coast Guard is supporting the State Emergency Operations Center with disaster response and recovery operations. Crews have been deployed to conduct assessments of navigable waterways to ensure delivery of vital supplies to impacted communities in the region. Teams are also working to identify, respond to, and mitigate any marine pollution that may have resulted to preserve subsistence resources and restore access to vital infrastructure such as fuel tanks.

Coast Guard crews from Air Station Kodiak successfully rescued 18 people in Kwigillingok, 16 people in Kipnuk and transported 28 people from temporary shelter in Kipnuk to Bethel as part of a multi-agency humanitarian evacuation operation. The Coast Guard suspended maritime search and rescue operations at 5:49 p.m. Monday. Upon the conclusion of search and rescue operations, there were still two unaccounted for residents of Kwigillingok. Efforts to locate those individuals will continue through ground-based efforts.

“Our hearts are with the residents of both Kwigillingok and Kipnuk during this difficult time,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, the commander of the Coast Guard Arctic District. “I am grateful to the incredible team of volunteers and first responders who helped ensure the safe recovery of hundreds of people. The Coast Guard remains committed to supporting these communities and on-going efforts for their recovery.”

The Coast Guard remains closely linked with partner agencies, including the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, and Federal Emergency Management Agency in the ongoing response to impacted communities.

The Coast Guard says that as the situation is ongoing, more information will be released as it becomes available.

The original announcement can be found here.