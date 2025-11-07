Coast Guard Launches Dual-Track RFIs to Modernize Domestic Icebreaker Fleet

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued two parallel Requests for Information targeting a comprehensive modernization of its aging domestic icebreaking fleet, seeking vessel designs from U.S. and allied ship shipbuilders that can be built and launched within just 24 months of contract award.

The initiative, split between medium and light icebreaker programs, aims to replace the Coast Guard’s aging 140-foot and 65-foot icebreakers with new Homeland Security Cutters designed to keep America’s waterways “open, safe, and secure” while facilitating $5.4 trillion annually in maritime commerce.

The Homeland Security Cutter – Medium Icebreakers program seeks to recapitalize the existing 140-foot WTGB fleet, which facilitates safe navigation and commerce on the Great Lakes and in the Northeast. The RFI specifies vessels up to 140 feet in length with a draft of 14 feet or less, capable of independently breaking freshwater ice at least 22 inches thick at a continuous speed of three knots.

