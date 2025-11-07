spot_img
41.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 7, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Launches Dual-Track RFIs to Modernize Domestic Icebreaker Fleet

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 7, 2025
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay, a 140-foot ice-breaking tug homported in Cleveland, breaks through the ice in the St. Clair River, Feb. 26, 2014. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued two parallel Requests for Information targeting a comprehensive modernization of its aging domestic icebreaking fleet, seeking vessel designs from U.S. and allied ship shipbuilders that can be built and launched within just 24 months of contract award.

The initiative, split between medium and light icebreaker programs, aims to replace the Coast Guard’s aging 140-foot and 65-foot icebreakers with new Homeland Security Cutters designed to keep America’s waterways “open, safe, and secure” while facilitating $5.4 trillion annually in maritime commerce.

The Homeland Security Cutter – Medium Icebreakers program seeks to recapitalize the existing 140-foot WTGB fleet, which facilitates safe navigation and commerce on the Great Lakes and in the Northeast. The RFI specifies vessels up to 140 feet in length with a draft of 14 feet or less, capable of independently breaking freshwater ice at least 22 inches thick at a continuous speed of three knots.

Read the rest of the story at gCaptain.

Previous article
U.S. Pledges $24 Million in Aid to Hurricane Melissa Impacted Nations
Next article
Coast Guard Automatically Extends Merchant Mariner Credentials and Medical Certificates During Government Shutdown

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES