Coast Guard Launches Formal Investigation into Death Aboard Historic Maine Schooner

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it has launched a formal investigation into a death that occurred on board a historic Maine schooner last week.

The Grace Bailey, built in 1882, was returning from a four-day excursion on Oct. 9 when its main mast splintered and tumbled onto the deck, killing 40-year-old Dr. Emily Mecklenburg, of Rockland, and injuring three other passengers outside Rockland Harbor. The vessel was carrying 33 passengers and crew at the time.

John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, has ordered a formal investigation to determine what led to the incident and identify any other information that can prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future, according to a press release from the agency.

