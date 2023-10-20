Coast Guard Launching First Offshore Patrol Cutter

The U.S. Coast Guard will launch the first of its Offshore Patrol Cutters next week, Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan said.

The USCGC Argus is the first of a planned 25 Heritage-class cutters under a $12 billion program to replace the service’s aging medium endurance cutters, which have exceeded their service lives.

“Argus, which is [Offshore Patrol Cutter] 1, will be launched next week,” Fagan said at a panel hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies Oct. 17. “The design of the ship is incredible. We’re really looking forward to seeing what those ships can do.”

