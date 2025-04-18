The U.S. Coast Guard led a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at the Port of Honolulu’s container terminal last Wednesday.

Participants conducted joint inspections of containerized cargo, focusing on security threats, hazardous materials violations, and illicit activities.

Inspection teams checked 155 Transportation Worker Identification Credentials, inspected 56 containers and issued 7 deficiencies for missing placards, damaged placards and damaged containers.

In addition to enhancing security within the Marine Transportation System and safeguarding the flow of containerized cargo, the exercise fostered cross-agency training. The operation brought together federal, state, and local agencies including Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, Transportation Security Administration, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, National Cargo Bureau, State of Hawaii Fireworks Task Force, and the Honolulu Fire Department.

“The Coast Guard is committed to strengthening interagency partnerships to bolster maritime domain awareness and security,” said Lt. Cmdr. Creighton Chong, chief of inspections, Sector Honolulu. “Operations like this MASFO are vital, providing a crucial platform for interagency cooperation and the sharing of operational insights. Thorough container inspections are the first line of defense against a wide range of threats, protecting not only our ports but also the communities they serve.” Over 750,000 containers transit through Hawaii’s ports annually, representing 91% of the state’s imported goods.

The MASFO reinforces involved agencies’ commitment to maintaining a robust security framework for containerized cargo. Regular MASFOs will continue to enhance security, facilitate interagency cooperation, and promote safe and efficient commerce through Hawaii’s ports.

The original announcement can be found here.